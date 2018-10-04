MOD Pizza Launches Pizza of the Week Campaign to Celebrate October National Pizza Month

MOD Pizza locations will celebrate National Pizza Month with the launch of its “Pizza of the Week” campaign. Throughout October, all MOD Pizza locations in Michigan will donate $1 from every specialty pizza sold to a designated charity partner that is making an impact in their community. TSFR MOD Pizza Brand Leader Jake Schostak made the announcement.

“At MOD, we make pizza so we can serve people – we call it Spreading MODness, and our Pizza of the Week campaign is the perfect representation of our purpose in action,” said Schostak. “We’ve partnered with four incredible local organizations for a unique campaign that allows our guests and MOD Squad to engage with each other to raise money for these great causes. We’re excited to launch these special pizzas and support our community partners.”

Each selected charity created their own specialty pizza to be featured on the menu at TSFR’s 11 MOD Pizza locations. The schedule for “Pizza of the Week” is as follows:

October 1-7: Grace Centers of Hope

Ann Marie LaFlamme, anchor at WXYZ, will kick off the campaign with her pizza, aptly named “The LaFlamme.”The pizza features a garlic rub, red sauce, fresh basil, Mama Lil’s Sweet Hot Peppers, mozzarella cheese and a sri-rancha finishing sauce. Her pizza will benefit Grace Centers of Hope, a faith-based organization that provides residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation services to the Southeast Michigan community.

October 8-14: Fleece and Thank You

Fleece and Thank You is a Novi-based charity specializing in making fleece blankets and delivering them to children in hospitals all around Michigan and Northern Ohio. They have created “The Fleezza,” which features red sauce, oregano, green pepper, pepperoni, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, parmesan cheese and a BBQ swirl finishing sauce.

October 15-21: New Day Foundation for Families

New Day Foundation for Families is a Rochester-based organization that provides financial and emotional support to individuals and families impacted by cancer. Their pizza, named “New Day Way,” features red sauce, mozzarella, chicken, spinach, mushroom, tomato and olives.

October 22-28: Scarlet’s Smile

Scarlet’s Smile is an organization named after an adorable 5-year-old little girl from Commerce Township who is fighting a battle with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The organization is currently raising money for the construction of an all-inclusive playground to accommodate children with disabilities. The pizza, also called “Scarlet’s Smile,” includes red sauce and asiago, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta and feta cheeses.

Additional funds will be raised for each charity through the sale of paper MOD Pizza shields, which will be available to purchase for $1.

