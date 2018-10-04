NextGen Michigan and Blavity to Host Voter Registration and Trivia Event at Wayne State University

On Friday, October 5, NextGen Michigan and Blavity, a tech and digital media company run by and for black millennials, are coming together to highlight NextGen’s Black Lives Rising program with an evening of entertainment and voter registration. Chi Uwazurike, a Wayne State graduate and local influencer, will host the event, which will include music, free food and performances by spoken word artists Jeremiah Chapman, Rich Griffin, Natasha Thomas-Jackson, and Cozine Welch. The evening will also feature Blavity Trivia Bingo and a raffle hosted by Uwazurike, where participants can earn prizes including Blavity swag and a trip to AfroTech 2018, a tech conference for black millennial techies, startups and entrepreneurs taking place in San Francisco, CA, November 8-11, 2018.

NextGen America’s Black Lives Rising program is dedicating over $1 million to organizing and registering young Black voters to take back state houses in November. The effort will mobilize young black voters across six states with competitive races — North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin. With over 60 staff and fellows on the ground, NextGen Michigan is working to organize young voters and has already registered more than 35,000 people in Michigan this year.

WHO: NextGen Michigan organizers and volunteers

Blavity

WHEN: Friday, October 5, 2018

7 – 10:00 PM EST

WHERE: Wayne State University, Student Center, Ballroom C

5221 Gullen Mall, Detroit, MI 48202

For more information, please visit Blavity.com.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: