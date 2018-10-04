The Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity Support Wayne County Community College District’s Millage Continuance

The leadership of the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity has endorsed Wayne County Community College District’s millage continuance.

Wayne County Community College District is seeking voter authorization on Nov. 6 to combine and continue two millages that are currently set to expire in 2020 and 2022. If approved, voters who own property would experience no increase in the rate taxed.

The Council of Baptist Pastors announced their endorsement of WCCCD’s millage continuance following its September meeting, citing the District’s vital role in providing open-door higher educational opportunities to residents across Wayne County, as well as economic growth to the 36 cities and townships that the District serves.

WCCCD is the largest urban community college in the state and among the largest in the nation, with six campuses and two specialty campuses, and nearly 70,000 credit and non-credit students across 500 square miles. The District has been a strong voice for equity in access to higher education, and expanded its programs and services to help all of its students achieve their educational goals.

The Council of Baptist Pastors indicated that its members would support WCCCD’s millage continuance both individually and organizationally at the polls on November 6.

