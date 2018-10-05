Bird unveils Bird Delivery and new Bird Zero scooter

Tired of sharing electric community scooters in Detroit?

Bird, the leader in Ridershare 2.0, introduced Bird Delivery, a new offering that makes Bird’s low-cost, environmentally-friendly transportation option even more accessible to individuals.

In response to demand for convenient, all day access to Bird, Bird Delivery allows riders to request and use a Bird as they get around town. With Bird Delivery, a rider can request a Bird to be delivered to their home or business by 8am. Bird Delivery riders can then use it throughout the day to guarantee that they have an easy, affordable way to move around their city or campus without getting into a car, being stuck in traffic and adding carbon emissions to the atmosphere. Individuals interested in Bird Delivery can visit www.delivery.bird.co to join the waitlist and secure priority placement. Pricing, availability and the selection of cities to pilot Bird Delivery will be announced shortly.

“Bird was created to provide an equitable, convenient and reliable alternative to short car trips. Since launching, we are continually inspired by riders who opt for Bird rides over traveling by car and share in the pain of riders when they express frustration about not having consistent and reliable access to Bird,” said Travis VanderZanden, Bird founder and CEO. “With Bird Delivery, we are aiming to address this pain point by guaranteeing they have access to a Bird when and where they need it and throughout the day.”

The company also unveiled a new scooter. After powering 10 million environmentally-friendly rides, Bird announced Bird Zero, the first rugged e-scooter designed and engineered by Bird specifically for long-lasting every day shared use. The new e-scooter was manufactured in collaboration with Okai.

Rolling out to markets throughout the U.S. during the coming weeks, Bird Zero is designed to meet the demands of Rideshare 2.0 by providing riders with more battery life for longer range, better lighting for increased visibility, and enhanced durability for a longer life-span.

Specific benefits include extended range and 60 percent more battery life for longer rides and serving more riders every day, improved ride stability and durability, solid tires, a wider and longer riding chassis with a low center of gravity to provide a stable ride and greater durability across a variety of ground surfaces.

Advanced technology includes integrated digital display to easily view the speed, which does not exceed 15 mph, and battery level of the vehicle, plus improved GPS to more easily find an available Bird.

“Bird was started as an experiment to test whether people would give up short car trips for environmentally-friendly rides on shared e-scooters,” VanderZanden added. “One year in, we have learned that we are solving a significant challenge for riders and cities who want to get cars off the road and carbon out of the air. Our new ruggedized e-scooter fleet delivers riders a more reliable and longer-lasting ride.”

Additional information about and photos of Bird Zero can be found at bird.co.

