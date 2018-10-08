Danielle D. Hughes to keynote Russia’s largest tech summit

Danielle D. Hughes will represent the City of Detroit on an international level as she delivers the keynote speech at Russia’s largest technology summit. Hughes, one of three Michigan residents to land a spot on this years ForbesUnder 30 list, will kick off the three-day event leading a keynote discussion on finding and developing young talent in today’s workforce. The experience will take place October 15th-18th.

Since its launch in 2012, Open Innovations Forum, under the direction of the Government of Russian Federation, has proved itself as largest international event in Russia dedicated to innovations and technology. Participants include Dmitry Medvedev, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, top government officials, leaders of the Russian and international companies, technology entrepreneurs, startups, investors and scientists. In 2017 more than 18,200 participants from 98 countries attended the Forum. The annual summit grosses nearly $2 million each year.

This year’s Forum topic is “Open Innovations: Sources of Digital Breakthrough”. The three days of the event will focus on discussing the resources and tools necessary to reach a breakthrough in digital era by looking into the processes of formation and accumulation of knowledge, activation and transformation of business environment, and cultivation and support of innovations. For more information, please see the events official website here: openinnovations.ru.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: