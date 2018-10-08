Inaugural Beloved Benefit to Celebrate Atlanta’s Westside

A fundraiser to raise visibility for and celebrate outstanding work underway to revitalize the historic Westside of Atlanta will be hosted by The Chick-fil-A® Foundation and AMB Group, LLC in March. The Beloved Benefit, led by Honorary co-chairs Ambassador Andrew Young, Arthur M. Blank and Dan Cathy, will be held on the field of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with 100 percent of proceeds benefitting area nonprofits.

Featuring headline entertainers, culinary delights and performances that reflect the city and the Westside’s vibrancy and diversity, the fundraiser will increase awareness of issues impacting the area and be a catalyst for developing long-term partnerships for future work.

“There’s outstanding work being done on Atlanta’s Westside, and I’m excited for the Chick-fil-A Foundation to work alongside those already making a difference in the community,” said Dan Cathy, chairman and CEO of Chick-fil-A. “My father grew up on the Westside in Vine City, so I’m committed to honoring the community’s history and helping provide resources for residents’ continued progress. We’re committed to holding this event for the next three years, and I am honored to be part of the team championing momentum on the Westside.”

Based on the idea of the Beloved Community amplified by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Beloved Benefit aims to nurture love, respect and trust among all Atlantans. The upcoming Benefit will celebrate and support local nonprofits that are actively making positive change through sustainable growth and development on the Westside. Following the event, the Beloved Benefit team will distribute proceeds to the following inaugural beneficiaries: The At-Promise Youth and Community Center, City of Refuge, Grove Park Foundation, The Westside Future Fund and Westside Works.

During the event, 10 smaller nonprofit organizations will be recognized with Beacon Awards for their resiliency and continued work to advance the Westside and current Westside residents.

“AMB Group was founded on six core values that drive all of our businesses, one being giving back to others,” said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Group. “Arthur Blank’s commitment to the Westside has been a long-term investment in the prosperity of the neighborhood, its residents and its future. We’re honored to celebrate these remarkable individuals and organizations whose passion for sustainable growth and development, dedication to service, and commitment to revitalizing the Westside are a true inspiration.”

