The Detroit Alphas Launch Mentorship Program with MLK, Jr. High School

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. – Gamma Lambda Chapter (The Detroit Alphas) launched its local education initiative this week. Detroit Alpha Impact will focus on the development of young black men who are students at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School. The program will follow students through their high school career until they are admitted into a post secondary educational institution.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. deliberately meets the needs of our community through active and impactful engagement. Our programs and initiatives offer tangible examples of Love for all Mankind. The “Go-to-High-School, Go-to-College” program, established in 1922, concentrates on the importance of completing secondary and collegiate education as a road to advancement. Statistics prove the value of this extra impetus in making the difference in the success of young African-American men, given that school completion is the single best predictor of future economic success. Through the Go-to-High-School, Go-to-College educational initiative, young men receive information and learn strategies that facilitate success. Alpha men provide youth participants with excellent role models to emulate.

Detroit Alpha Impact will fortify and develop freshmen students with a series of programs and activities on successful student behavior, college & career readiness, and educational planning. For the duration of their high school career the class of 2022 will be mentored by members of the Detroit Alphas.

“We wanted to initiate a meaningful partnership with the school named for our dear brother, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,” said Clifton Clarke III, program chair. “By starting with the freshmen class we have an opportunity to truly develop and mold these young men into men of excellence that will add value to our society.”

The series of launch events included the Detroit Alpha Impact College Fair held on Saturday, September 29 at Martin Luther King Jr. High School. Over 20 schools were in attendance including: University of Michigan, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Rochester College, Howard University, Tuskegee University, Jackson State University, and more.

For more information, e-mail detroitalphaimpact@gmail.com.

