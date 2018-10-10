Georgia Power Makes Tools Available to Customers in Southwest and Coastal GA

With Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast over the next 24 hours, Georgia Power continues to monitor the changing forecast and plan for all potential scenarios. The company has been in contact with its emergency response partners, including the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Mutual Assistance Network, and is prepared to respond to this storm as quickly as possible.

For customers in Southwest Georgia and any other potentially affected areas, Georgia Power has a variety free tools and resources available:

Outage Alerts – Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message.

Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

@GeorgiaPower on Twitter – Follow @GeorgiaPower on Twitter for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

