Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother Of His Children

Last week, rapper Fabolous, who real name is John Jackson, was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey on one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill and one count of possession of a weapon, according to TMZ. He is facing 20 years in prison.

Back on March 28, the rapper was arrested on charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and mother of his two children Emily Bustamante. According to court documents, he punched Bustamante seven times in the face and threatened her father and brother.

Court documents said the dispute began on March 7 when Emily was on a flight from Los Angeles. The rapper allegedly sent a text that stated “he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he ‘did not want to go out like that.’” Within the next three weeks, he punched her seven times, causing her to lose two front teeth.

The court documents also said, “‘The victim called her father to remove two handguns from the residence due to her fear that they may be used against her,’ according to the affidavit. When Jackson arrived at the Kenwood Street residence, he confronted the victim, her brother, and father, but then went to the upstairs of the residence looking for the handguns, which had been removed. ‘When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house, but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them,’ according to court documents.”

The count for possession of a weapon is for threatening Bustamante’s father with a pair of scissors. See the video below:

TMZ also reports Emily and Fabolous are still in relationship.

