Focus: HOPE to Hold 44th Annual March for HOPE

Thousands of people of all ages, cultures and economic backgrounds will take to the streets of Detroit and Highland Park for Focus: HOPE’s annual March for HOPE on Sunday, October 14, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The signature event brings together a diverse group of Metro Detroit residents for a celebration of unity and a renewed commitment to overcome racism, poverty and injustice through intelligent and practical actions. The theme for this year’s March is Celebrating Diversity, Racial Harmony and Voter Engagement.

The civil and human rights organization was founded 50 years ago to provide opportunities for all through education and personal and community empowerment. The late Focus: HOPE co-founders, Father William Cunningham and Eleanor Josaitis, created the non-profit with the mission of building a community where everyone may live in freedom, harmony, trust and affection.

“Ironically, 50 years after its founding, the mission of Focus: HOPE — which remains unchanged — is as relevant today as it was in 1968,” said Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson. “As we continue the fight for civil and human rights in this country today, we are confronting the same issues and disparities that existed 50 years ago. Focus: HOPE remains on the forefront of advocating for diversity, inclusion and equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of race or economic status.”

The March for HOPE begins at Focus: HOPE’s Machinist Training Institute, 1200 Oakman Boulevard in Detroit. The roughly 3-mile March and Slow Roll bike ride winds through the surrounding neighborhood and ends back on the Focus: HOPE campus.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m., followed by a brief program at Noon with several inspiring speakers, including Focus: HOPE CEO Portia Roberson. The March and Slow Roll get underway at 1:00 p.m. Participation in the March for HOPE is free. T-shirts can be purchased for $25. The event also features live entertainment; free food; a display of General Motors, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler cars; and children’s activities, including a bounce house and face painting.

Proceeds from March for HOPE will benefit Focus: HOPE’s life-changing education, career training, food and community development programs. The presenting sponsor for this year’s event is Plastic Omnium. Additional sponsors include: Ford Motor Company Employees, FCA US LLC, Bank of America, Carrier & Gable, JPMorgan Chase, Public Service Credit Union, Alan C. Young, Central Michigan University, and Android Industries.

To become a sponsor or to register, visit: www.focushope.edu/walk-of-hope or call: 313-494-5400.

