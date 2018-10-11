Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation Scores Support from Locally Based Company Tumbl Trak

The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation (WHGF), a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost quality gymnastics for urban youth, is kicking off another season of their Detroit programming with the ongoing support of Tumbl Trak, a gymnastics equipment company headquartered in the heart of Michigan.

In 2016, Tumbl Trak provided a wide variety of necessary equipment to help launch the WHGF’s Detroit location. The company, which is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, recently made another donation to the WHGF including $4,000 worth of new equipment. The new equipment will serve an additional 200 local youth through GOAL Line Detroit, a pilot program in Northwest Detroit offering transportation and afterschool school enrichment programs to students attending participating K-8 schools.

The contribution coincides with the start of the foundation’s fall programming beginning on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Aspiring local gymnasts ages 3-17 of all levels are eligible to sign-up and apply for scholarships. Registration takes place on Saturdays at the Joe Dumars Fieldhouse Detroit State Fair Grounds.

“Since 2016, I have been so proud to provide access to gymnastics in my hometown of Detroit where we continue to grow with the help of generous donors, sponsors and partners like Tumbl Trak,” said WHGF Founder, Wendy Hilliard. “I use gymnastics to teach good health, discipline and critical skills that give youth the confidence they need to pursue their dreams in life. Gymnastics is one of the most popular Olympic sports but it is expensive and not very accessible in urban areas. The WHGF is changing that.”

Detroit native Wendy Hilliard, Hall of Fame rhythmic gymnast and the first African-American to represent the U.S. in international competition, founded WHGF in Harlem, New York in 1996. Her goal was to create high quality programs at the grassroots level to ensure that underserved youth would have the ability to succeed in gymnastics as she did. After two decades of successful programming serving more than 17,000 local youth and developing elite athletes and international gymnastic performers in the process, the WHGF expanded to Detroit, offering weekend classes at the Joe Dumars Field House.

“Tumbl Trak is proud to be a part of the work that the WHGF is doing in our home state of Michigan,” said Tumbl Trak Vice President, James Parent. “We are glad to see that our equipment is helping to transform the lives of so many children through the great sport of gymnastics. Working with Wendy Hilliard has been a highlight for the Tumbl Trak Team!”

The Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation is hosting its annual Going for the Gold Gala in New York City honoring Olympic Gold Medalists Nadia Comaneci and Bart Conner on Thursday, October 11, 2018. Visit www.wendyhilliard.org for more information.

