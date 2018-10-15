Stacey Abrams Heads Out on Bus Tour

Stacey Abrams is using the momentum of last week’s Atlanta Journal Constitution and WSB poll showing her and republican opponent for governor Brian Kemp in a dead heat as her campaign sets out on its “We Are Georgia – Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time” Early Vote Bus Tour this morning.

The poll, which shows Abrams at 46 percent and Kemp with 47 percent, was conducted Sept. 30 to Oct. 9 by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs. It included 1,232 likely general election voters who said they had voted in recent contests and said they were definitely or probably going to vote in November.

For the first leg of the “We Are Georgia” bus tour, Abrams will be stopping in more than a dozen cities, including: Forsyth, Macon, Fort Valley, Dublin, Milledgeville, Atlanta, Brunswick, Kingsland, Hinesville, Statesboro, Savannah, Waynesboro, Augusta, Grovetown, Thomson, Griffin and Stockbridge.

Early voting begins to day in Georgia.

