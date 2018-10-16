Where Is Kierra Coles? Everything We Know About Missing Chicago Pregnant Postal Worker

It’s been more than two weeks since a pregnant 26-year-old postal worker mysteriously disappeared in Chicago. Postal officials joined efforts to find out exactly what happened to Kierra Coles as her family and friends continued to knock on doors and hand out flyers in the hope that someone has a clue to her whereabouts.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered $25,000 on Monday for information about Coles’ disappearance, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Chicago police investigators said Coles was last seen on Oct. 2 near her South Side Chicago neighborhood. Cole’s mother, Karen Phillips, reported her mission two days later after not hearing from her and cellphone calls to her daughter went directly into voicemail.

“At this point, anything is possible,” said the postal inspection services’ spokesperson Julie Kenney. “We’re just looking for information.”

It’s Been 4 Days😢💔My Heart Is Aching!!! I can only Imagine The amount of Pain Her Family Is Experiencing. This Still don’t feel real, somebody has to know something!!!! Please🙏🏾Share/Repost This Status…Let’s Get Her Home To Her Family!!!! I Love You Kierra Coles😭💔 pic.twitter.com/mLv3VmO5al — Coach London 🐢 (@xLondon_Bridge) October 7, 2018

A neighbor’s surveillance video shows Coles dressed in her U.S. Postal Service uniform, heading to work on Oct. 2, WGN-TV reported. She passed her car and went across the street before disappearing out of the frame.

“She seen something that made her turn around that fast and cross the street and her car was on the other side of the street,” Dan Perkins, her mother’s boyfriend, said.

Officers did a well-being check at Coles’ apartment after her mother reported her missing.

Phillips said her daughter’s car has been parked outside her apartment for the past two weeks. She was able to gain access to the car, and she found Coles’ purse and cellphone inside. Her lunch bag was also found in the car, a family friend added.

“I talk to her every day. I knew something was wrong. It’s just not like her,” Phillips stated.

Joseph Coles, the father of missing 26-year-old pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles, goes door to door passing out fliers in the Chatham neighborhood with community activist Andrew Holmes. Coles says his daughter is a loving, funny woman who loves her family. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vOvoN5DmYR — Isabelle Muñoz (@belle0395) October 14, 2018

Investigators have not revealed whether they suspected foul play. Coles’ family said she has a boyfriend, who’s the father of her unborn child, but they have been unable to contact him since she went missing, WMAQ-TV reported.

This latest missing person case came against the backdrop of Chicago’s Black community questioning whether the police take these instances seriously. At least five other young women in Chicago had disappeared by June, four of whom are Black.

Coles was described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds, investigators said. She has a tattoo of a heart on her right hand and another tattoo that says “Lucky Libra” on her back.

She was three months’ pregnant with her first child. She reportedly loved her job and had planned to get pregnant after she became a fulltime postal employee.

“Everything was looking good for her. Everything was how she planned it,” Coles’ mother said.

