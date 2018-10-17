After another marathon public comment session from residents and community leaders mostly opposed to the project, the Atlanta City Council took no action on the controversial Gulch development at its Oct. 15 meeting.

During more than two-hours of public comment, many residents urged the council to “Redlight the Gulch” – a rebuttal of the campaign by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Central Atlanta Progress to “Greenlight the Gulch.” LA-based CIM Group’s $5 billion plan to transform the 40 acres adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena into a massive mixed-use development hinges on public financing upwards of $1.75 billion.

Read the rest

Atlanta City Council Delays Vote on Gulch Project Again After Public Comment Session was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: