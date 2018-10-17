Baltimore Can’t Find A Police Chief As Crime Spirals Out Of Control

A huge job vacancy remains unfilled at the Baltimore Police Department—as the city’s crime problem appears to be spiraling out of control. Baltimore has been searching for several months for the right person to take on the challenge of leading the police force.
SEE ALSO: ‘Escalating Violence’ Prompts Maryland School District To Suspend Trips To Baltimore
Mayor Catherine Pugh blamed Baltimore’s recent surge of violence on drug wars and a police shortage Wednesday at her weekly news conference, the Baltimore Sun reported.
Baltimore’s homicide rate is at a record level—higher than Chicago’s and Detroit’s. The city recorded 342 homicides in 2017. At the same time, the police force is struggling to fix serious problems stemming from its long history of corruption and systemic racial bias against Black residents, detailed in a scathing 2016 Justice Department report.
“You’ve heard about the war on drugs. There is a drug war. People are protecting their territories with guns,” Pugh said, explaining what was behind the 11 shootings on Tuesday that resulted in three deaths.
During the press conference, the mayor didn’t offer a clue about her timeline for appointing a permanent police commissioner.
The police commissioner’s office has been a revolving door all year. In January, Police Commissioner Kevin Davis was fired and replaced by Darryl De Sousa. However, De Sousa stepped down in May after being charged with a federal tax offense. Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle, who served as one of De Sousa’s top deputies, withdrew his application on Oct. 9 to become the permanent commissioner.
Baltimore has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. There are now reportedly more than 50 applicants for the post. No doubt, city officials and residents are hoping for stability with the next pick for commissioner.
“I don’t think there is a more challenging police chief job in the country right now. It’s facing a number of challenges: A consent decree, significant crime and issues rebuilding trust,” Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, told the newspaper.
SEE ALSO:
Cops Called On Black Man Doing Something White Soccer Moms Do Freely
‘I’m Not A Black Woman, I’m A Christian’: Actress And Evangelical Dismisses Race For Her Jesus
Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken
Videos Of Kanye West In The Oval Office Confirm Just How Deep He Has Sunken
1. Kanye's meeting with Trump1 of 17
2. Kanye grandstanding in the Oval OfficeSource:Getty 2 of 17
3. On the MAGA hat3 of 17
4. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White HouseSource:Getty 4 of 17
5. On loving Donald Trump5 of 17
6. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYESource:Getty 6 of 17
7. Cursing n the Oval Office7 of 17
8. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White HouseSource:Getty 8 of 17
9. Kanye iPhone security code exposed9 of 17
10. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYESource:Getty 10 of 17
11. Kanye on racism11 of 17
12. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYESource:Getty 12 of 17
13. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYESource:Getty 13 of 17
14. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYESource:Getty 14 of 17
15. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White HouseSource:Getty 15 of 17
16. US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYESource:Getty 16 of 17
17. President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White HouseSource:Getty 17 of 17
Baltimore Can’t Find A Police Chief As Crime Spirals Out Of Control was originally published on newsone.com