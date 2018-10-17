National News
Home > National News

Frazzled White Woman Calls Police On Black Children: ‘It’s Like A Riot Out Here!’

There are calls to boycott the gas station.

Leave a comment

With the midterm elections coming up and the idea of wins from Andrew Gillum and Stacey Abrams, white folks’ savagery is on full display. The latest incident from a woman in North Charleston, South Carolina is a prime example.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke Cries Fake Tears As His Testimony Contradicts LaQuan McDonald Video Evidence

On Sunday, Oct. 14, a group of Black children participated in an anti-violence march. After the march, the children, along with some adults, headed to a gas station. Activist Jonathan Thrower told the Charleston City Paper, “We went and got a lot of elementary and middle school students ’cause this was a youth march. When we got to the end of [Otranto] Road, some of the children said, ‘We’re thirsty’ and ‘Can we stop to get something to drink?’”

There were no issues until a frazzled white woman pulled up and threatened to call 911. She was the owner of the store, but didn’t identify as the owner to the group of anti-violence marchers. Thrower explained, “I thought she was playing at first. I didn’t really think that was gonna happen.” Miss White Lady wasn’t playing. See the video below:

The 911 call has been released, and the woman who identified herself as Brenda to a dispatcher can be heard saying, “They’re standing outside my store, they’re videoing us and everything, I need a police officer here now. I mean, it’s like a riot out here!” Brenda also said she wasn’t in danger but they “absolutely destroying the outside” area of the store. Listen below:

The crowd left by the time the police arrived. Thrower said, “The North Charleston Police Department — I applaud them, because the guy was like, ‘You know, they’re just coming in to purchase something, I’m sure they‘re not causing any trouble.”

Charleston City Paper reported, “On Tuesday morning, an employee at the gas station did not confirm whether the woman worked at the store, referring questions about the incident to the chain’s corporate office. Calls and emails to Murphy USA, the store’s Arkansas-based parent company, were not immediately returned.”

There have been calls to boycott Murphy USA on social media. Twitter has their eye on Brenda, and she is sure to be outed soon with her full name. Within about 24 hours, Brenda might be jobless and not able to afford any gas station.

SEE ALSO:

Social Media Says It Has Identified The Dallas Cop Who Shot And Killed A Black Man In His Own Home

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Donald Trump Holds 'Make America Great Again' Rally In West Virginia

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

5 photos Launch gallery

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

Continue reading Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

Making America Upset Again: Trump And Supporters Spark Outrage During Rallies

More of Trump's rallies are stirring controversy this week. RELATED: Donald Trump Rally Draws Thousands Of Protesters In NYC & Arizona; Some Arrested On Tuesday night, the president took the low road by making several statements about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford that have caused outrage during a stop in Mississippi on his national campaign tour. He mocked Ford's sexual assault testimony against Brett Kavanaugh like it was nothing. He tried to "cast doubt" on Ford, CNN reported. Many politicians, activists and people on social media have condemned Trump's behavior. "I'm embarrassed that the President of the United States would do that to this woman," Democratic Senator Kamala Harris said Wednesday, adding that Trump should "stop being mean." Harris also tweeted in support of Ford: "Dr. Ford is a profile in courage. She knew what she was up against when she came forward but spoke out because she felt it was her civic duty. She deserves better." Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also addressed the comments. "Last night, the President viciously mocked a sexual assault survivor," Warren tweeted. "@SenateGOP will have to decide whether to stand up to this disgusting behavior or not. But @realDonaldTrump will never silence Dr. Ford, or take away her strength and courage." His blatant disregard and disrespect of Ford came after the president made other inflammatory statements. Here are a number of tweets about his and his supporters' most controversial moments.

Frazzled White Woman Calls Police On Black Children: ‘It’s Like A Riot Out Here!’ was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close