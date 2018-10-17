Salesforce Expansion in Atlanta Will Include 600 New Jobs

Salesforce, the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), will significantly expand the company’s regional headquarters in Atlanta – growing its footprint in The Atlanta Plaza– which will now be known as Salesforce Tower Atlanta – and adding 600 new jobs locally, over the next five years, helping fuel the city’s economic development.

Salesforce Tower Atlanta joins the ranks of other Salesforce regional headquarters, including Salesforce Tower New York, Salesforce Tower Indianapolis, Salesforce Tower London, and the company’s worldwide headquarters, Salesforce Tower San Francisco.

The company’s employees will start moving into the newly renovated floors next year. Plans for the building include an immersive lobby experience and top “Ohana Floor” – an open hospitality space for Salesforce employees, customers and partners, which is also available for nonprofits and local education groups on weeknights and weekends at no cost.

“Atlanta is a fantastic market for world-class talent and we’re thrilled to grow our presence in the region,” said Warren Wick, executive vice president, Commercial Sales, Salesforce. “Many of our top customers call the city home and we’re excited to support these trailblazers in connecting with their customers in whole new ways.”

Salesforce Tower Atlanta will be a hub for world-class, diverse talent, enabling the company to deliver new innovations to its more than 150,000 customers around the world. Salesforce has nearly 600 employees in the Atlanta area and more than 32,000 employees worldwide.

“Salesforce joins other market-leading global brands that have recently announced plans to grow their operations in Atlanta,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “We are proud to be a top choice for companies looking for a talented workforce, quality-of-life, and a welcoming and inclusive business community. The Salesforce cloud will be an exciting addition to our ever-evolving skyline.”

A global leader in CRM, helping companies connect with their customers in a whole new way, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies —cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, and artificial intelligence — to get closer to their customers. The Salesforce Customer Success Platform includes industry-leading services spanning sales, service, marketing, commerce, communities, collaboration and industries, all on a single trusted cloud platform.

Salesforce Expansion in Atlanta Will Include 600 New Jobs was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

