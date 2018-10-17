Shrouded Remains: The Plight of One Funeral Home’s Peril

Once heralded among the cadre of funeral homes for Blacks in Detroit, Cantrell Funeral Home was a mainstay on the city’s east side.

Established in 1968, after the race riots, the now beleaguered establishment, and household name, is thwarted by yet another scandal. Despite being closed in April, after investigators cited a plethora of violations to state rules, such as bodies with mold and improper storage of remains, new findings of impropriety has arisen.

While the building, located on 10400 Mack Avenue was recently purchased with reports of becoming a community center, evidence of the funeral home’s unfinished business languish. On Friday, October 12,2018 the remains of eleven badly decomposed infant bodies hidden in the ceiling were discovered after an anonymous letter was sent to state investigators. The use of cadaver-trained police dogs was used by the Michigan State Police to further search the facility, but no additional bodies were found.