The Detroit Reception Challenge was #TheRhodeToForever

Late Septemeber LaQuint and Janae Rhodes wed in Detroit and went viral. The Rhodes went viral not for the glitz and glam of the wedding but because someone decided to make fun of their wedding and reception without knowing the situation behind the perceived lackluster celebration. The size or style of a wedding does not determine the love within the marriage, yet, in today’s social media driven society it allows for misguided insults.

What the cyber-bully did not know was the groom’s daughter was involved in a swimming accident the night of the reception and the parents had not left her side since the accident.

This prompted Randi Rassario of ‘Oh So Radio’ to start the ‘Detroit Reception Challenge” and what started as a GoFundMe fundraiser took a life of its own. This past Sunday some of Detroit’s notable businesses including Chef Max Hardy (River Bistro Detroit, COOP), Chef McClendon (Savannah Blue), Cora Lee (Cora Lee Luxe Events) and many more contributing services to the Rhodes’ for them to have a do-over of their special day.

From the ceremony to the reception #TheRhodeToForever was paved with emotion, and the icing on the cake was the Rhodes were gifted $1300 from the GoFundMe fundraiser in their honor.

Special Shout out to all the businesses that participated:

Venue-El Club (ceremony and reception) @elclubdetroit

Decor-Lavish Event and Prints by Talia (both ceremony and reception)

Organizer-Randi Rossario, Monique and Brianha @randirossario @briahnamarche

Food-Chef McClendon, Chef Max Hardy, COOP, River Bistro Detroit, Durdens Catering @chefmaxhardy @chefmcclendon @dc_cheftony

Sweets Table-LJ Designs and Treats Cake- Jars of Perfection @l_jeter1

Banner-Oh So Radio & Banner Kings @bannerkingz

Photography- Oh So Photo Studio, Kandis

Page, Kory Woods, Luxour Images DJ Services

DJ Cartel @__carter_

Bride&Groom Transportation by First Class Sedan

Reception Dress Custom made by Tiara J @tiiaraj

Ceremony Dress provided by Luxe Bridal Salon Show/Kim @luxebridalsalonshow

Bridal Party Bouquets by Cora Lee Luxe @coraleeluxeevents

Bridal Hair by Shakira K @shakirak_stylist

Party Favors custom made by LotusBtr @lotusbtr

Bridal Make Up by Aye Redd @ayeredd

Bridal Party Make-Up by Natural Slay Faces @naturalslayfaces

Groom/Grooms Men Tuxedos by Marche’s Catering @marchecatering.co

Nails by @tisharajthenailprincess

Couples Massage by @goldstandardmassageclinic

B Mobley Digital Invite

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: