Aretha Franklin sings national anthem at Pistons opener

The Detroit Pistons and Little Caesars Arena paid tribute to the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin before the team’s season opener.

The Detroit Pistons season opener against the Brooklyn Nets was a star-studded event, featuring some of the city’s elite, including former Bad Boy Isiah Thomas and the ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin.

Before Mason introduced the two teams, Thomas stepped on the court to pay tribute to Franklin, who passed away in August, with a moment of silence. Then, Little Caesars Arena lit up with pink lighting and a rendition of Franklin singing the national anthem played throughout the arena.

“The Detroit Pistons family and I were deeply saddened by the recent passing of a true Detroit icon,” said Thomas, who won two NBA titles with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990. “The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, was a shining symbol of this great city. She represented us all with dignity, style, grace, and beauty.”

Photographs of Franklin throughout the years were displayed on the jumbotron and an unattended mic stood at half court in her honor.

Franklin’s rendition of the national anthem was from 2004, when her hometown Pistons defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals 4-1.

