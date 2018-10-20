National News
Amber Guyger ‘Bragged About Being Violent’ On Social Media, According Botham Jean Family Attorney

More details are coming out about the 30-year-old police officer.

Botham Shem Jean was only 26 years old when he was brutally killed in his own home by a a 30-year-old police officer named Amber Guyger on Sept. 6. The 30-year-old cop claimed she thought it was her apartment. A month and a half later, Guyger is still on the streets with the weak charge of manslaughter. However, Jean’s family is fighting for justice, as are the family attorneys.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Shoots Unarmed Black Man For Entering His Own Truck

In an interview with Jordan Chariton, attorney Lee Merritt revealed that Guyger deleted all of her social media accounts, except for a Pinterest account that displays violent behavior. Merritt said, “She bragged about being violent, being short tempered. She bragged about use of force and she spoke out adamantly against things like kneeling [during the anthem] and said the NFL died of ‘Colin’ cancer.” That is an obvious reference to Colin Kaepernick.

See the alleged posts below:

As Merritt said, “She expressed some very dark thoughts.” Watch the interview with Merritt below:

Guyger was arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9, more than two days after she killed Jean. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. In addition, there were five search warrants issued and not one for Guyger’s apartment. From Guyger’s changing stories to her disgusting social media accounts, there appears to be proof that the Dallas police are trying to protect Guyger.

Our condolences go out to Jean’s friends and family.

Amber Guyger ‘Bragged About Being Violent’ On Social Media, According Botham Jean Family Attorney was originally published on newsone.com

