City Council President Felicia Moore had issued a memo stating her concerns about potential action on the Gulch at the meeting since council members had yet to see an updated version of the deal. She also expressed concerns over transparency issues concerning the public.

Developer CIM Group and Mayor Bottoms’ administration have been working to iron out a new deal on funding for the Gulch – a massive mixed-use development adjacent to Mercedes Benz-Stadium in Downtown – after outcry from the public and there not being enough council votes to pass the original deal. CIM Group is hoping to tap into public funding of potentially $1.75 billion for the estimated $5 billion project.

Gulch Project Removed From Special City Council Meeting Agenda was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

