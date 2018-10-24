On Saturday, Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee and former House Democratic Leader Stacey Abrams, Democratic Nominee for Lt. Governor Sarah Riggs Amico, Rep. Pedro Marin, and Rep. Brenda Lopez will host the final rally of the ¡Vamos Georgia! Latinx Early Vote Tour in support of Democrats running for elected office across Georgia. Also joining will be Latino Victory Fund Board Chair Luis A. Miranda, Jr. and Atlanta School Board Chair Jason Esteves.

The ¡Vamos Georgia! Early Vote Rally will be held Shorty Howell Park Pavillon at 5 p.m.

The event will include Democratic House Latinx candidates and local leaders addressing the community and encouraging Latinx voters to vote on the statewide mandatory Saturday Early Voting day.

This effort reflects the growing diversity of Georgia’s population and the increasing power of Latinx voters, and is a part of the Democratic Party of Georgia’s commitment to engage and serve the growing Latinx community and give eligible voters a reason to vote in this election. According to officials, partnering with the Latino Victory Fund (LVF) is an important step in uplifting these efforts. LVF is a progressive organization working to grow Latino political power by increasing Latino representation at every level of government and building a base of Latino donors to support this critical work.

Abrams and GA Democrats to Host Final iVamos Georgia! Latinx Earl Vote Rally was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

