Sahara Restaurant and Grill Coming to The District Detroit

Olympia Development of Michigan joins the award-winning Sahara Restaurant & Grill to announce that the local favorite will bring its unique Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors to The District Detroit by opening its first location in the city next year. The 4,500-square-foot space will be in the retail space now under construction at the Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion on Columbia Street.

“We‘re bringing the taste and authenticity of Chaldean and Mediterranean food into Detroit. Sahara has been around for 37 years and we’re excited about being able to do that,” said Zeana Attisha, co–owner

of Sahara Restaurant & Grill in Oak Park, Sahara Restaurant & Banquet Center in Sterling Heights and Sahara Market & Bakery in Warren and the forthcoming location in The District Detroit. “It is very exciting because there’s going to be constant activity. We’re going to be part of a community of fun dining experiences, games and concerts.”

Patrons can expect dishes prepared by highly–trained cooks that use locally–sourced foods and ingredients from area farmers and food suppliers. The new restaurant menu will feature “a little Motor City Flair,” along with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern favorites, like grape leaves, falafel, fattoush, tabbouleh and varieties of meat shawarma, which is cooked on a rotating vertical rotisserie cone and often stuffed inside pita sandwiches.

Located west of Woodward Avenue, the new retail options on Columbia Street will serve patrons before and after events at the historic Fox Theatre, Comerica Park and other nearby sports and entertainment venues. The new storefronts will total nearly 40,000 square feet of new shops and restaurants along a block-long, pedestrian-friendly strip that will vaunt cobblestone paving and festoon lighting.

Visit Sahara online at http://www.newsahara.com or at Facebook @TheOriginalSahara.

