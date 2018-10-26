National News
Sen. Cory Booker Is The Latest Democrat Targeted By Suspicious Package

The FBI confirmed Booker had a package addressed to him.

Starting on October 23,  Democrats and people associated with liberals have been receiving suspicious packages, which, thankfully, have been intercepted before anyone was hurt. Sen. Cory Booker is now the latest person to receive a package.

According to Reuters, the FBI confirmed a suspicious package was addressed to U.S. Senator Cory Booker. The package was recovered in Florida.

The White House denounced what appears to be an attack on Democrats. Press secretary Sarah Sanders said, “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

However, the president, who has no ability to calm the country, whined that he is being attacked. His tweet read, “Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, ‘it’s just not Presidential!”

Top Democrats such as Barack ObamaKamala Harris, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Maxine Waters all received the suspicious packages.

It is clear that Trump has contributed to this hateful, divisive climate. He escalates instead of deescalates and there are people who hear his dog-whistles loud and clear.

Barack Obama launched his midterm voting push with a speech addressing the "state of our democracy" at the University Of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on Friday. Obama went in with a lot to say about Trump, delivering some of the strongest clapbacks to date. RELATED: Obama Endorses Illinois Governor Candidate Caught In Racist Conversation For those who believe Obama has been too lax and hasn't spoken up enough, the former president finally pulled no punches. Trump has been a product of a culture of people who are fearful of change, the ex-president said. “It did not start with Donald Trump. He is a symptom, not the cause," the ex-president said. "He’s just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years." But Trump wasn't the only one that Obama checked during the speech. The president gave a rundown on his thoughts of the Republican party. "Over the past few decades, the politics of division and resentment and paranoia has unfortunately found a home in the Republican party," Obama said. The speech had most of the signature and swagger that Obama has brought in his public speaking events during the more than a decade that he has been on the political landscape. He gave a lesson on U.S. history and reviewed his presidential record but his words on Trump were chosen as the speech's most memorable moments. Here are a few of those comments.

Sen. Cory Booker Is The Latest Democrat Targeted By Suspicious Package was originally published on newsone.com

