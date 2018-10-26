Sisters of Today and Tomorrow (SOT) celebrated its 10th anniversary last weekend, with a two-day celebration in Atlanta.

The celebration kicked off at Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American Culture & History, which included a program with Taliah Waajid, renowned Natural Hair Show convener & CEO of Taliah Waajid Brand, as the keynote speaker. Waajid brought a message of hope and connected-ness.

“She spoke about the importance of us as adults being open to connecting and communicating with youth,” said Carla Morrison, founder and executive director of SOT. “Taliah also encouraged us all to love on our self. Often times as women, we focus on taking care of everyone else, however we have to make sure we take care of and love on our individual selves.”

Gospel singing group God’s Gurls performed while Morrison honored 10 volunteers who have been integral in SOT’s growth.

Sisters of Today and Tomorrow’s mission is to transform the lives of girls and the women who raise them, through innovative programs that focus on self-esteem, education, health & wellness and careers/entrepreneurship. The organization has been in existence since 2008, with a chapter in New Haven, CT. SOT signature programs include the SOT Leadership Conference for Girls, the Celebrating Women of Color program, and After the Party, What’s the Plan?

Sisters of Today and Tomorrow Marks 10 Years of Community Work was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: