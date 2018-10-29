Abrams, Bottoms Release Statements in Reaction to Mass Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue

Democratic Gubernatorial Nominee Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released the following statements in reaction to the mass shooting that took place today at a synagogue in Pittsburgh:

“My heart grieves for the entire Jewish community and is with Pittsburgh today, including the brave law enforcement officers who responded to today’s shooting with such courage and professionalism. Houses of worship should be safe spaces for our communities, our faith, and our families. All Americans of good conscience must call out this vile act for exactly what it is – vicious anti-Semitism stoked by hateful rhetoric. Our Jewish neighbors are our friends, our community members, and our sisters and brothers. Our enemies should know that we will stand by them and support them and protect them no matter the cost.

As the flames of such hate have increasingly threatened our country and our loved ones, we as leaders have an obligation to combat such ideology and take an immovable stance against violence that targets anyone for how they pray, what they look like, where they’re from, or who they love. We must also commit ourselves to finding common-sense solutions to end gun violence and ensure our right to safe communities. Our lives – and the future of our country – depend on it.” — Stacey Abrams

“We are deeply saddened by the news of another senseless mass shooting perpetrated in the name of hate. We stand with the people of Pittsburgh and with our Jewish brothers and sisters throughout our nation, and denounce hatred and anti-Semitism, in all forms.

We also pray for the wounded first responders and remain grateful for their selfless acts of bravery. The Atlanta Police Department is on heightened alert and patrol units have been instructed to closely monitor activity around synagogues throughout the city.

As a city and a nation, we are better and stronger than hate. We will continue to work towards fostering a deeper understanding and abiding respect for one another.” — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

