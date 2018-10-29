Color Of Change Bussed Hundreds of Black Atlanta Residents to the Polls On Sunday

Color Of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, partnered with Black Voters Matter and the New Georgia Project to fight back against what the groups consider to be Secretary of State Brian Kemp’s widespread voter suppression tactics. Color Of Change — along with Black Voters Matter and New Georgia Project — provided transportation for hundreds of Black Atlanta residents to the polls so they could exercise their right to vote.

“No Voter Suppression Sunday” kicked off with a rally to celebrate the right to vote. Fight Back Freedom Rides buses then took residents to vote in six of Atlanta’s metro counties from the rally location.

Black seniors were a particular focus for event organizers after last weekend, when there were attempts to block Black seniors from boarding buses to vote.



