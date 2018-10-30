Detroit Based Beauty Entrepreneur Launches Luxury Brow Cosmetic Line: Browsessity

Andrea, who is a licensed cosmetologist has built her brand off the important concepts of integrity, symmetry, and precision and strives to keep her clientele up to date with the newest brow trends and quality products. Serving not only as a service

provider to her clients but she also holds the title as an educator under her

brow education course entitled “Become a BROWGOD” where she gives in-depth instruction and demonstration on becoming a master of brows.