Detroit Based Beauty Entrepreneur Launches Luxury Brow Cosmetic Line: Browsessity

Highly respected and sought out Detroit based beauty entrepreneur, Andrea “BROWGOD” Boyd will be introducing her cultivated luxury cosmetic line titled “BROWSESSITY” November 1st. The collection, which will consist of top-tier products catered to enhancing the power of your eyebrows will serve as a new branch to the entrepreneur’s growing beauty empire and experience.
Andrea, who is a licensed cosmetologist has built her brand off the important concepts of integrity, symmetry, and precision and strives to keep her clientele up to date with the newest brow trends and quality products. Serving not only as a service provider to her clients but she also holds the title as an educator under her brow education course entitled “Become a BROWGOD” where she gives in-depth instruction and demonstration on becoming a master of brows.
The Detroit birthed cosmetic brand pledges to provide every brow enthusiast with reliable, durable, and realistic enhancements that can withstand a day’s work, while also retaining the integrity of your brows. With products that compliment every skin complexion and type, this Detroit birthed cosmetic brand Browsessity pencils, pomades, and gels will allow you to create the perfect brow. Your brows are a necessity, buy Browsessity.
