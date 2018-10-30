Detroit P.A.L. football championships return to Ford Field

The Detroit Police Athletic League’s (P.A.L.) football championships will be take place on Sunday, November 4 at Ford Field from 8-6 p.m.

Football is Detroit P.A.L.’s largest and longest running sports program of the eleven programs offered, with over 3,000 youth participants, and 800 coaches and volunteers.

Tickets are on sale now at the Detroit P.A.L. office (1680 Michigan Ave). For more info, visit www.DetroitPAL.org. Tickets for adults are $5. Children ages 6-14 are $2.

Day of ticket prices at Ford Field are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-14. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets the day of the event are available at Ford Field Gate A and Gate G ticket windows starting at 7 a.m. Cash only for both gates. Parking will be $6 in all Ford Field controlled lots.

The D-Team championship game between the Spartans and Cubs will be Saturday at P.A.L.’s headquarters on the corner of Michigan and Trumbull, site of old Tiger Stadium.

Sunday’s championship games lineup:

A-Team: Spartans vs. Ducks

C-Team: Rams vs. Wolverines

B-Team: Spartans vs. Wolverines

Times to be determined.

