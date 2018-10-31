Blame It On Megyn Kelly! Woman Fired From Job After Going In Blackface As Beyoncé

When will white people ever learn? Being Black is not a Halloween costume. Every year, white people make the decision to dress up as “Black people” for Halloween by throwing on some blackface—and every year a flock of them goes viral. The latest is Shelbi Elliott-Heenan from Kansas City, Missouri.

According to KCUR, her now deleted Facebook page refers to her as a nurse, wife and mother. She went in blackface as Beyoncé. See the photo below.

St Luke's confirms Shelbi Heenan is a registered nurse there. This is her in blackface for Halloween costume that recently appeared on social media. Hospital expected to make statement this afternoon. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/rIeN0t6PD2 — Amy Anderson (@AmyKCTV5) October 30, 2018

Saint Luke’s Health System, the hospital where she worked, fired Elliott-Heenan. They released the following statement, “On Monday afternoon, Saint Luke’s Health System became aware of a Saint Luke’s East Hospital employee who posted photos on personal social media accounts of her and another individual dressed in blackface for what appears to be a Halloween event.”

The statement continued, “This information was shared with appropriate health system personnel and an investigation was initiated immediately. While it is against Saint Luke’s policy to comment on specific personnel matters, we can confirm that this individual is no longer a Saint Luke’s employee. Saint Luke’s is deeply committed to our culture of diversity and inclusion. It is fundamental to who we are as an organization and we vigorously protect it on behalf of all our patients and employees and expect those who represent us to do the same.”

Elliott-Heenan has not spoken out, however, according to reporter Andrea Tudhope, the man in the photo has been identified “Jasmond Heenan, Shelbi Elliott-Heenan’s husband. Couldn’t reach him for comment. The h.s. classmate says he took a screenshot of a photo Jasmond posted Saturday. ”

Latest: A high school classmate of the man in the photo id'ed him as Jasmond Heenan, Shelbi Elliott-Heenan's husband. Couldn't reach him for comment. The h.s. classmate says he took a screenshot of a photo Jasmond posted Saturday. @kcur https://t.co/tMB3KIAZUc pic.twitter.com/lYCqo2C6EE — Andrea Tudhope (@_tudhope) October 30, 2018

There we go, another white person who appears to have no idea blackface is racist. Yeah, right. From Shelbi to Megyn Kelly, they know this is offensive. Clearly, playing dumb will force you to lose your job.

Back on Oct. 23, Kelly was on a panel talking about wearing blackface for Halloween. She said, “What is racist? When I was a kid, that was OK, so long as you were dressing up as a character.” She then defended Luann de Lesseps from “Real Housewives of New York,” who once went in blackface as Diana Ross.

A Megyn Kelly segment asking a panel of all white people about blackface, with all the faux-sincerity she can muster, should have just been titled “Make Halloween Great Again.” pic.twitter.com/iYtTCTiX5r — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) October 23, 2018

