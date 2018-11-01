Downtown Detroit Markets return for third season

Now that Halloween is over, the let the holiday shopping season begin. In its third year, the Downtown Detroit Markets return to Cadillac Square and Capitol Park from November 14-January 13.

Bedrock and the Quicken Loans Community Fund created the Downtown Detroit Markets and surrounding activations as part of their ongoing commitment to drive entrepreneurship and increase diverse retail, food, beverage and art focused offerings within the city. The project gives local entrepreneurs the opportunity to test market their business concepts before investing in long term brick-and-mortar spaces in the heart of the city.

The Cadillac Square Lodge returns this winter as a family-friendly pop-up space filled with games, cozy décor, and ski-lodge themed amenities. This restaurant was created in partnership with Parc’s team and the food and drink menu will be crafted by Executive Chef Jordan Hoffman.

Sixteen vendors will setup shop in glass tents in Cadillac Square and Capitol Park, including GoodBoy Clothing, Ashley Gold, Guilt Chocolates, Rock Paper Scissors, Tiani Body Care, and others.

New this season, Chef Toni Sova will be popping up Nostimo Kitchen in a large greenhouse in Cadillac Square. This location of Nostimo Kitchen will serve as Detroit’s Pantry while featuring a wide array of Michigan-made food goods, cook books and specialty olive oils all hand selected by Toni.

Capitol Park will be home to The Capitol Inn, serving gourmet bar snacks, festive cocktails as well as Munich-inspired beer and wine. In partnership with Prime + Proper and Townhouse’s Jeremy Sasson, this pop-up will host rotating live musicians in a comfortable, chic atmosphere.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: