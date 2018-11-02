Abrams’ Campaign Outraises Kemp, Dominates Final Fundraising Period

The finance report released this afternoon by the Stacey Abrams for Governor campaign showed $5.9 million raised in the first 25 days of October.

The strong final finance report before Election Day gives the campaign $3.9 million cash-on-hand heading into the final weekend of this election – money that will continue to fund the largest Get Out The Vote operation in Georgia history.

“We are humbled and energized by the huge investment and belief in this campaign from across Georgia, which shows that voters are ready for Stacey Abrams to be Governor – for her experience, for her vision, and for her leadership,” said Campaign Manager Lauren Groh-Wargo.“These funds have been channeled into our massive voter turnout, persuasion and engagement operations ensuring millions of eligible Georgians in every corner of the state cast their ballots early or on November 6th and lead this campaign to victory.”

Key stats:

$22.18 million total raised this campaign cycle

More than 42,000 Georgians have now contributed, the overwhelming majority giving less than $100 this campaign cycle

$5.9 million raised during the 25-day reporting period

$1.5 million collected from nearly 19,000 donations who gave less than $100

Nearly 30% of the total raised by the Abrams campaign was from small-dollar donors.

The campaign has already devoted vast resources to engaging every single potential voter across every the state, encouraging them to take advantage of the convenience of early vote and vote-by-mail. The campaign will continue its push for early voting in the next 24 hours, and will then kick off GOTV weekend with a visit from President Obama.

Abrams has visited every county in Georgia, and she has traveled across the state to share her vision of good-paying jobs, public education, and health care access for all. The Democratic Party of Georgia has more than 100 field staffers who have opened offices in every region of the state, reaching out to voters in every single one of Georgia’s 159 counties.

View the full report here.

Statewide Fundraising Since 2010:

2018 Stacey Abrams

Total raised by Oct 25: $22,182,893

Total raised in period: $5,937,264

COH Oct 25: $3.9M

2014 Nathan Deal

Total raised by Oct 25: $15,338,742

Total raised in period: $1,000,558

COH Sept 30: $1,135,395

2014 Jason Carter

Total raised by Oct 25: $8,086,152

Total raised in period: $1,148,894

COH Oct 25: $236,737

2010 Nathan Deal

Total raised by Oct 25: $7,980,255

Total raised in period: $1,692,680

COH Oct 25: $821,938

2010 Roy Barnes

Total raised by Oct 25: $8,714,573

Total raised in period: $966,121

COH Oct 25: $864,415

Abrams’ Campaign Outraises Kemp, Dominates Final Fundraising Period was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

