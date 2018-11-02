City of Atlanta, Atlanta Housing and Community Partners To Develop Housing Units for Individuals Experiencing Chronic Homelessness

The City of Atlanta and Atlanta Housing have announced a new partnership to develop 550 permanent supportive housing units through the HUD-funded initiative HomeFirst. This collaboration also involves Invest Atlanta, the United Way Regional Commission on Homelessness, and Partners for HOME, a public–private entity commissioned by the City to proactively manage the continuum of care for Atlanta’s homeless population.

“The fight to end homelessness cannot be won by any one organization or entity. We are committed to building sustainable public-private partnerships that can impact the lives of Atlantans across all sectors” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “While the City has made good progress, continued investments in long-term developments are essential to ensure homelessness in Atlanta is brief and nonrecurring.”

The HomeFirst initiative, which will be administered by Partners for HOME, builds on the $50 million investment unveiled in 2017 and focuses on assisting the chronically homeless through permanent placement and project-based rental subsidies. Additionally, the grant funds support services including behavioral health, skill development and social connectivity.

Cathryn Marchman, Executive Director of Partners for HOME said, “This is the first braided investment of its kind. By blending the operations expertise of Atlanta Housing, services from the philanthropic community and the leadership of Mayor Bottoms, this innovative partnership will enable us to effectively address chronic homelessness in Atlanta.”

“The incidence of homelessness in Atlanta is finally declining, and we are committed to continuing our efforts not only to get people off the streets, but to also provide the services they need to thrive,” said Brandon Riddick-Seals, interim President and CEO of Atlanta Housing. “Mayor Bottoms is blazing trails with respect to promoting public-private collaborations to address this issue in our community, and Atlanta Housing is excited to partner in this initiative and support those with the most urgent needs.”

City of Atlanta, Atlanta Housing and Community Partners To Develop Housing Units for Individuals Experiencing Chronic Homelessness was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

