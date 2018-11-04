Color Of Change Billboards Fighting Voter Suppression Outside Trump-Kemp Rally in Macon

Ahead of President Trump’s visit to Macon, Color Of Change — the nation’s largest online racial justice organization with 1.3 million members — has installed mobile billboards to call attention to the President’s and Secretary of State’s racially divisive policies, including voter suppression aimed at Black voters.

