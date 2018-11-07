PAULA JAI PARKER AND ART EVANS TO STAR IN STAGE PLAY “FEEDING A MONSTER” AT NORTHWEST ACTIVITIES CENTER

Actors Paula Jai Parker and Art Evans are no stranger to the entertainment industry. Parker has had a number of supporting roles in films including “Friday,” “Hustle & Flow,” and “Why Do Fools Fall in Love.” Evans has made multiple film and television program appearances which have included “Die Hard 2,” “Friday Night,”and “In the Heat of The Night.” Parker and Evans will hit the stage in the much-anticipated stage play “Feeding A Monster” at theNorthwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road, Detroit 48235. The play will run November 8th – 11th. On-air personality “Angie Starr” of 105.9 Kiss FM will open the show on Thursday, November 8th at 7:00 pm.
“Feeding A Monster” is written and executive produced by Detroit native Veronica Loving of Loving Productions, co-written by LaDarrion Williams, and directed by actor Art Evans. The play is based on the true story of Veronica Loving and her daughter Jazzmine Jackson self-published memoir “Feeding A Monster,” which tackles the sensitive and dark topic of sexual assault. Loving’s first run with this play took place at the Hudson Theatre in Los Angeles in April 2018 with audience packed sold-out shows. The actors are doing an amazing job by bringing this topic to the stage and embody the roles in a very tasteful manner,” said critics. To see reviews, go online to https://better-lemons.com/production/feeding-a-monster-stage-play/
The cast includes Paula Jai Parker as Veronica Loving; DeJuan Christopher as Kenneth Crockom King; Doyin Domingo as Jazzmine Jackson; Conisha Wade-Dorsey as Rhea; Andre K. Jefferson as Eli, and a feature by actor/director Art Evans. The emotions of the play are very powerful and show the transition of victims as they make their journey to wholeness. This Broadway caliber stage play rides on the shoulders of the #MeToo movement.
Early bird tickets are on sale now for $35, general admission tickets are $40, and VIP tickets are $75 (includes meet & greet with the cast, gift bag, and an autograph cast photo). Tickets can be purchased at the Northwest Activities Center box office or online at Eventbrite – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feeding-a-monster-stageplay-tickets-51158585707?aff=ebdssbdestsearch
