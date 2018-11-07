PAULA JAI PARKER AND ART EVANS TO STAR IN STAGE PLAY “FEEDING A MONSTER” AT NORTHWEST ACTIVITIES CENTER

“Feeding A Monster” is written and executive produced by Detroit native Veronica Loving of Loving Productions, co-written by LaDarrion Williams, and directed by actor Art Evans.

The cast includes Paula Jai Parker as Veronica Loving; DeJuan Christopher as Kenneth Crockom King; Doyin Domingo as Jazzmine Jackson; Conisha Wade-Dorsey as Rhea; Andre K. Jefferson as Eli, and a feature by actor/director Art Evans. The emotions of the play are very powerful and show the transition of victims as they make their journey to wholeness. This Broadway caliber stage play rides on the shoulders of the #MeToo movement.