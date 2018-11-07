State Awards WorkSource Atlanta $715,000 Discretionary Grant for Job Training

WorkSource Atlanta (WSA) has received a $715,000 discretionary grant from the Technical College System of Georgia. In concert with partners at the State of Georgia, and under the leadership of newly appointed interim Executive Director Kimberlyn Daniel, WSA submitted a strategic plan to the governing State board detailing the steps taken to place the critical job training organization back on a trajectory of success and longevity.

“I want to thank Mayor Bottoms and our State partners for their support and belief in WSA’s programs,” said interim Executive Director Kimberlyn Daniel. “As we work in partnership with the Board of Directors and City leaders, I look forward to an innovative collaboration that will not only continue to right this ship, but also chart a course for sustainable success. The cultivation of meaningful community, non-profit and private partnerships will only extend WSA’s reach and help us fulfill our mission to assist our Atlantans with opportunity and pathways to well-paying jobs.”

WorkSource Atlanta will play a critical role in actualizing Bottoms’ One Atlanta vision — expanding equity and leveling the workforce playing field for all Atlantans citywide.

The discretionary grant signals a vote of confidence from the State’s governing body. The Administration and WSA remain committed to a thriving workforce training initiative to grow Atlanta’s economy from the middle out through direct investments in the city’s most valuable assets—its residents.

