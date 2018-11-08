Win Passes to see SECOND ACT!

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the advance screening of SECOND ACT on Monday, November 12 at 7:00PM at the MJR Marketplace.

SECOND ACT: SECOND ACT is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid In Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts and that it is never too late for a second act. Starring Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens with Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia. Directed by Peter Segal.

This film is rated PG-13.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

SECOND ACT is in theaters on Friday, December 21

Link to tickets

http://stxtickets.com/MICHRONSECONDACT

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: