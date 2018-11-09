TALENT AND HUMAN RESOURCES ASSISTANT

Full time

Kresge Foundation – Troy, MI

The Kresge Foundation’s Talent and Human Resources team has an opening for an Assistant. The Talent and Human Resources Assistant provides administrative and project-based coordination for the Chief Talent Officer and the Director of Human Resources, while providing additional support to the Talent and Human Resources department. Required qualifications include but are not limited to an Associate’s degree and minimum of five to seven years of professional administrative office experience. For more details and to apply please visit Kresge.org/careers.

