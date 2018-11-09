National News
Home > National News

Why Is Bill Cosby Selling Paintings From His Valuable Art Collection?

The disgraced comedian was reportedly "facing financial ruin" after being convicted for sex crimes.

Leave a comment
Bill Cosby Defense Team Rests After One Witness

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Could all of Bill Cosby‘s legal woes finally be catching up with his finances, which at one time was among the most lucrative in all of entertainment? The disgraced comedian and his wife, Camille, sold one “iconic painting” from the couple’s world-renowned art collection earlier this year and have “pledged another” to serve as “collateral for a loan from an art finance firm,” according to a report from Bloomberg published Friday morning.

The paintings were by Thomas Hart Benton, whose artwork was priced anywhere from $20,000 to $35,000 on auction house Christie’s website. However, the painting that was sold — “Going West” — and the other one pending — “The Instruction” — were considered to be among Benton’s crowning artistic achievements, sending their combined value soaring to as high as $14 million, an art gallery owner told Bloomberg.

The underlying implications were that the man who just months ago had a reported net worth of about $400 million could be looking to unload some or all of his valuable art collection to make some fast money. While no reasons for the sale and loan were provided — “Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for the Cosbys, said he hadn’t been aware of their art sale and declined to comment” — Time reported after his conviction in April that Cosby was “facing financial ruin” from legal fees and possible and pending civil suits from accusers.

Some irony can be found in this latest update to Cosby’s downfall, as it was during an interview with the Associated Press that was supposed to only be about his art collection when a reporter asked him and his wife a question about being accused of drugging and groping women.

Things only got worse for Cosby from there, starting with his indictment, arrest, first trial that ended with a hung jury, a retrial that returned a guilty verdict and a prison sentence months later in September.

Cosby’s revolving team of lawyers has argued for his immediate release because the judge presiding over the trial “kept the truth from being disclosed.” But that possibility seems far-fetched at best as Cosby was facing lawsuits not just from alleged victims but also from some of his former lawyers, who have claimed he owes nearly $283,000 in unpaid legal fees and were seeking a late fee of 1.5%.

Only time will tell how this plays out and whether Cosby was trying to sell his artwork out of convenience or necessity. However, compounded with the reports of Camille wanting a divorce, the optics surrounding what could turn out to be a glorified liquidation sale don’t bode well for the state of the couple’s financial health.

SEE ALSO:

Bill Cosby Doesn’t Deserve Your Sadness

All The Details About Bill Cosby’s Life In A ‘State-Of-The Art’ Prison

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-COSBY-COURT

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

76 photos Launch gallery

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

Continue reading Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

Bill Cosby Gets Sentenced For His Sexual Assault Conviction

UPDATED: 5:48 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby's mug shot was taken and released to the public Tuesday afternoon. https://twitter.com/ElizLanders/status/1044694465267609600   UPDATED: 2:23 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044650412689764352 UPDATED: 1:08 p.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Judge Steven T. O’Neill has reportedly decided that Bill Cosby must be labeled a sexually violent predator regardless of the sentencing, which was expected to be announced at bout 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044621674849730562   UPDATED: 10:54 a.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- The woman at the center of Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault addressed the court Tuesday morning to deliver her victim impact statement, according to Washington Post reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia. "Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy, young spirit & crushed it," Andrea Constand reportedly said. "He robbed me of my health & vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself & others." https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044598871274516480 https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044600711936380929 Meanwhile, Cosby's lawyers were reportedly hoping that the disgraced comedian's blindness and other health concerns would factor into a lenient prison sentence. Cosby was facing as many as 10 years in prison. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044599635438960641 There was also the concern over how Cosby would be classified following his conviction. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044601372698705921   [caption id="attachment_3828249" align="alignnone" width="836"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 8:36 a.m. EDT, Sept. 25 -- Bill Cosby has arrived at the suburban Philadelphia courthouse Tuesday, when he was expected to be sentenced to prison for his sexual assault conviction months earlier. The disgraced comedian who was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 emerged from his luxury SUV smiling and pointed to onlookers at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. https://twitter.com/LaurenDawnFox29/status/1044565289868963840 The prosecutor in the case has pushed for Cosby to serve 10 years in prison, but the judge has hinted that the sentence may be closer to three years. Accusers had an opportunity to speak directly to Cosby and the court during the first installment of the two-day sentencing hearing. Speakers included Andrea Constand, the woman whose claims of sexual assault prompted the trial, and former supermodel Janice Dickinson. Read on to see pictures and videos from Day 1 of Cosby's sentencing hearing. [caption id="attachment_3828125" align="alignnone" width="840"] Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 4:35 p.m. EDT -- Bill Cosby was reportedly expected to be sentenced to no more than three years, the judge presiding over his sexual assault trial and sentencing hearing said Monday. That stood in contrast to the prosecutor reportedly seeking as much as a decade behind bars. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044310069838524416 However, it was unclear when Cosby would be sentenced because of a reported request submitted by the defense at the start of the two-day sentencing hearing on Monday. Cosby was being sentenced about five months after being found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044249876815663104 The hearing was expected to last two days to afford Constand and Cosby's alleged victims an opportunity to offer their "victim impact statements" to the disgraced comedian. https://twitter.com/RoigFranzia/status/1044202690031620096 According to Deadline, Cosby's "lawyers today made a last-ditch sleight-of-hand that could knock the two-day sentencing hearing off the rails right after it started and keep him from potentially going behind bars this week."   Original story:   [caption id="attachment_3828002" align="alignnone" width="836"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] Bill Cosby was scheduled on Monday to be sentenced for his sexual assault conviction, but not before his confirmed and alleged victims literally have their say. The woman who a jury found was drugged and groped by the disgraced comedian was expected to lead a group of women making their "victim impact statements" to Cosby ahead of his sentencing, which was set to last two days. Cosby arrived at the courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, with his legal team in tow. His main accuser, Andrea Constand, had already arrived, as well as other accusers, including former supermodel Janice Dickinson. A small group of protesters had assembled outside the courthouse in a scene that was similar to the retrial, which ended in April and followed the original trial that ended in a mistrial last year. Regardless of the sentencing – Cosby could either be sentenced to a maximum 30 years and be led out of the courtroom in handcuffs or he could be sentenced to probation – the case is likely bound to continue as defense attorneys were expected to announce an immediate appeal. Cosby’s fall from grace has been especially notable because he built his career on a clean, family-friendly image that was shredded when he was indicted and arrested on Constand’s accusation that had gone all but ignored until Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele won his election and vowed to finish the job his predecessor never started. The comedian's wife filed an ethics complaint with the state judicial board last week claiming Judge Steven O'Neill was biased, but the accusation wasn’t expected to affect the sentencing. Below are some of the scenes from Cosby’s sentencing hearing. The photos and videos will be updated as they become available.

Why Is Bill Cosby Selling Paintings From His Valuable Art Collection? was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close