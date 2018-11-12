UNAPOLOGETIC: Therapy on a Budget

“And when you can’t go back you have to worry about the best way to go forward,”- Paulo Coehlo

According to Forbes, depression diagnosis jumped 47% amongst millennials between 2013 and 2016. I’ve struggled with depression in the past, so these numbers aren’t surprising. Some days I’ve looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize the person staring back. Two degrees with nothing to call my own, single, overworked, underpaid and uncertain of my purpose, I was sitting on the edge with my feet hanging in an abyss of self-doubt. Unlike the 47%, my depression went undiagnosed and untreated because I made the drastic decision to quit a job that contributed to my unhappiness, and while this helped, it left me uninsured which forced me to navigate the fog with my own dimly lit flashlight.

While the increase in diagnosed cases is alarming, the number of undiagnosed cases, for reasons all their own, is the reason I compiled a list of mantras to share that serve as my at-home therapy.

Meditating through the mobile app Headspace while repeating the Buddhist mantra, “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo,” which means, for lack of better wording, our lives possess the power to overcome pain and suffering. Being gentle with myself with the mantra, “you will not always finish first, you will not always be the best, and some things just won’t get done today, and that’s ok. You’re still amazing.” Reading Paulo Cohelo’s “The Alchemist.” This is a mantra all its own. Performing self-love maintenance with the mantra, “you can’t pour from an empty cup. You flowers will die if you don’t nurture them, the same goes for your mind, body, and spirit.” Changing my perspective with the mantra – “Don’t let this negative energy get the best of you; otherwise it will control and ruin your day.”

If you can’t already tell, a lot of my wellbeing is dependent on my perspective. During my journey of self-awareness, I’ve learned that the energy I carry plants a seed into the universe that blossoms into existence. If you are like me and are in constant battle with yourself, create daily devotionals and affirmations to serve as your life jacket. During moments of unhappiness remember, while you may not be where you want to be, you are exactly where you should be. Tune into yourself to be more aware of your circumstances to understand them better. What you learn could be the key to unlocking a way to move forward.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: