Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’

They are facing a runoff on Nov. 27.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith let her racist flag fly when she said on video that she would go to a public hanging and be in the “front row.” She spit out this racist language as she is facing Democrat Mike Espy in a Nov. 27 runoff. If Espy wins the election, he will become Mississippi’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. Hyde-Smith was clearly screaming to her base.

Espy, who was the agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton, has now spoken out about Hyde-Smith’s hateful rhetoric to MSNBC’s Chris Matthews. “I have to confess to you,” Espy said. “I’ve never heard that kind of colloquialism.” He continued, “It again reinforces stereotypes that we’ve been trying to get away from for decades,” he said. “Stereotypes that just continue to harm our economy and costs us jobs. I can’t reach into her heart and determine why that came out of her mouth, but it was wrong.”

Espy currently sits on the board of directors at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and explained, “These comments from a sitting U.S. senator have harmed our state and it’s just — you know, we have to get beyond this now. It’s 2018. We’re now going into the third decade of our 21st century. It’s time out for these type of comments, throwback comments.”

See a clip of the interview below:

The Senator has refused to take any accountability for her statement, saying, “any attempt to turn this into a negative connotation is ridiculous.”

Hopefully, Mississippi makes the right choice and elects Mike Espy.

Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A 'Public Hanging'

