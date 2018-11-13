National News
Home > National News

Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No Good Reason

University officials are now investigating the instructor.

Leave a comment

AUniversity of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) professor singled out a Black student on Monday for the police to escort out of her classroom. Her crime was propping up her feet on a chair.

SEE ALSO: All The White Women Calling Cops On Black People Now Have A New Hotline

University officials are now investigating the biology instructor, identified on social media as Anita Moss, CBS News Austin reported.

“Today we had an incident where one of our African American students was escorted from a biology class by members of UTSA’s police department at the request of a faculty member. While the facts aren’t fully known regarding today’s incident, our Office of Equal Opportunity Services is already conducting an investigation into possible discrimination,” UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said in a statement.

One of the student’s classmates captured the moment on video when several officers came to remove the Black student from the classroom.

“The class before this, [the] professor went on a whole tirade about how uncivil we all were because a few students were on their phone or not paying attention, cutting lecture time for the rest of us because her ego was bruised,” the Twitter user, @ApurvaYRawal, who posted the video stated.

She stopped the class to call the police “just because one student had her feet up on a seat in front of her. Mind you she wasn’t talking or interrupting the lecture,” he said, adding that he’s “outraged that she would decide to single out and humiliate a student just to flex her authority in a destructive manner.”

Twitter user @FavoritePaigeee tweeted that she was the student singled out for punishment.

“I never disobeyed the student code of conduct. Not once,” she tweeted, adding that a police report was filed against her.

SEE ALSO:

Jill Scott Breaks The Internet After An Unforgettable, Sexually Charged Performance

Dallas Police Association Pushing The Narrative That Amber Guyger Was Overworked

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Holds Election Night Event In Atlanta

Fight The Power! Twitter Salutes Stacey Abrams For Refusing To Concede To Brian Kemp’s Racist Tactics

11 photos Launch gallery

Fight The Power! Twitter Salutes Stacey Abrams For Refusing To Concede To Brian Kemp’s Racist Tactics

Continue reading Fight The Power! Twitter Salutes Stacey Abrams For Refusing To Concede To Brian Kemp’s Racist Tactics

Fight The Power! Twitter Salutes Stacey Abrams For Refusing To Concede To Brian Kemp’s Racist Tactics

[caption id="attachment_3835690" align="alignnone" width="824"] Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty[/caption] Stacey Abrams is not conceding to Brian Kemp's racism and voter suppression tactics in Georgia. She was running for governor of Georgia to expand Medicaid, enact sensible gun laws, protect public schools from privatization and more. Kemp — Georgia’s secretary of state who oversees elections — was running to suppress the vote and his countless lawsuits are proof. Kemp was sued for voter suppression and even former President Jimmy Carter called on Kemp to resign as secretary of state. Abrams is fighting back. See Also: Coincidence? Black People In Georgia Typically Get The Oldest Voting Machines, Increasing Chances Of Error All day yesterday there were reports of Black neighborhoods being affected by faulty machines, insanely long lines and thousands of votes not being counted. As of now, Kemp is at 50.5 percent and Abrams is at 48.6 percent. Last night, Abams said, "I'm here tonight to tell that votes remain to be counted. There are voices that are waiting to be heard. Across our states, folks are opening up the dreams of voters and absentee ballots and we believe our chance for a stronger Georgia is just within reach but we cannot seize it until all voices are heard. I promise you tonight we are going to make sure that every vote is counted. In a civilized nation the machinery of documentary should work everywhere." https://twitter.com/EdwardTHardy/status/1060129835115311104 It appears clear that Kemp brazenly tried to steal the election. See the reactions from Twitter, encouraging Abrams to fight.

Professor Calls Police On Black Student For No Good Reason was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close