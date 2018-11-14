Best In Black Detroit is Back for 2018

Voting Opens November 9th

The Michigan Chronicle is again proud to announce the return of the highly anticipated 2018 Best in Black Detroit awards. Launched in 2016, Best in Black was created as a way to celebrate black-owned businesses in the Detroit and Metro Detroit area and highlight unique individuals in our community who continue to live up to the standard of excellence. It is a community-driven award production to recognize black achievement across a wide range of categories.

Finalists and winners are nominated and voted for by you, the community. This year, we are recognizing people and businesses in more than 40 categories, from Best Hair Salon to Best Restaurant in the D, we will honor those receiving the most nominations/votes during a live awards show in December.

If the outpouring of support generated by nominees and winners from last year’s 2017 Best In Black awards is any indication of turnout of this year’s event, the 2018 Best In Black award ceremony will be a major success.

In 2017, the community responded in a major way, with more than 8,000 nominations and more than 600 thousand votes cast. This year, the community can begin submitting their nominations beginning Friday, October 5th.

“The Michigan Chronicle is proud to recognize black owned businesses in our community that put their best foot forward every day. It is only fitting that the Michigan Chronicle, the voice of community, is the outlet in which to express our appreciation and gratitude for their hard work and commitment to excellence,” said Hiram E. Jackson, Real Times Media CEO and Michigan Chronicle publisher.

Here’s how the selection process works:

Visit www.bestinblackdetroit.com to submit your nominations. You can submit the name of your favorite black-owned business, entrepreneur or organization between October 12- November 2. Finalists will be announced on Nov. 9. Voters will be allowed to vote for the top finalists through Nov. 23. Votes will be tallied and the winner from each category will be announced at the much-anticipated Best In Black event December 1st. To ensure that your choice wins in each category, nominate daily and vote everyday.

Official Rules

1. To be eligible for the Best in Black Awards, a business/organization or individual must meet all qualifications in their respective categories, and the business or individual should reside or operate within Wayne County, Oakland County or Macomb County.

2. The Business/Organization must be Black owned (the majority owner must be African-American).

3. Individuals i.e. Comedians, TV personality, cosmetologists, barbers, etc. nominated must be African-American.

4. Local Film and Producers must produce work locally and feature local talent in lead roles.

5. Winners are selected by receiving the highest number of votes. The company, person, or organization (“candidate”) with the most votes in a particular category will receive the Best in Black award. There can only be one winner for each category. Votes are counted accordingly and cannot be transferred from one contest or category to another.

6. One nomination entry for each category per day with a valid email address can be submitted during the nominations process.

7. One vote per day with a valid email address can be submitted during the voting process.

Contest Terms and Conditions:

1. Online ballots only list the candidates that have nominated.

2. Nominations are accumulated via writing in their selections in the appropriate space under each category. Votes are accumulated through online voting. Online totals are generated through voters choosing one of the candidates listed. If a voter writes in the name of a candidate already listed, that write-in vote is added to their overall total. Due to spelling errors, best efforts are made to standardize the write-in nominations to match an existing business. The final total for each candidate is determined by the compiled total of all online votes. Vote totals will not be published.

3. It is the intention of the Michigan Chronicle to present the awards in each category posted; however, a candidate (Best In Black participant or write-in) must receive a minimum of fifty (50) votes to receive any award. If no one receives that minimum, the Michigan Chronicle reserve the right to eliminate the category and not announce any winners. The right to award is also reserved depending on the minimum vote total received by the candidates.

4. The Michigan Chronicle will not present awards to companies that are not located within southeastern Michigan (Wayne County, Oakland County and Macomb County) for which they won.

5. The Michigan Chronicle will not present awards to companies (Best In Black participant or write-in) with a Better Business Bureau (BBB) letter grade of F. The Michigan Chronicle will verify the BBB letter grades at the end of the Best In Black voting period on http://detroit.bbb.org.

6. Nominations will run from 10/12/18 through 11/2/18. Voting will run from 11/9/18 through 11/23/18. The online voting site will only be active during this time.

7. The Michigan Chronicle reserve the right to determine what categories will be included in the contest.

8. The Michigan Chronicle reserve the right to refuse votes for businesses, individuals or organizations that are deemed not appropriate for the category for which they were cast.

9. The Best In Black Contest is the sole property of the Michigan Chronicle. The Michigan Chronicle reserves the right to, among other things, amend the process, judge entries and determine the validity of the nominations submitted. In the case of suspected fraudulent nomination, reserved rights and possible actions may include, without limitation: utilization of methods necessary to determine the validity of nominations; the removal of the category from the contest; disqualifying the fraudulent nominations; disqualifying the recipient of the fraudulent nominations in that category or any other; disqualifying that company from future contests for any period of time; and possible litigation.

10. Any amendments to the rules and regulations of these contests will be published on this site.

