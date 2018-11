Dear Fall Day Party, Come party with a purpose as a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Michigan DMC as we will be adopting a family for the holidays. Brought to you by Dear Summer Detroit LLC with sponsorship from Martell Blue Swift & Bee Golden.

Date: Saturday, November 24th

Time: 3pm-8pm

Location: Exodus Rooftop (Greektown Detroit)

Sounds By: DJ Kid McFly

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: