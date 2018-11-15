BeScene Featured Event: Party Hard Speakeasy – Kidney Ball After Party

Join the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan’s Kidney Ball after-party at the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, 1114 Washington Boulevard! NKFM is selling separate tickets for those not attending the Kidney Ball who wish to come for just the after-party from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sponsored by Madison Heights Glass, the Party Hard Speakeasy after-party includes an open bar, beer tasting sponsored by Founders Brewing, dancing to Your Generation In Concert, late night coney dogs, and the candy “bar” from Mars Wrigley. The Party Hard Speakeasy ticket also includes access to mobile bidding on the Kidney Ball silent auction items prior to the auction close at 8:30 p.m. Holiday chic attire suggested.

Tickets for just the after-party are $100 and limited, so pre-registration is required. Tickets can be purchased at www.nkfm.org/kidneyball, or by calling the NKFM at 800-482-1455

