Bounce, the nation’s fastest-growing television network designed for African-American audiences, will premiere its first Bounce Original Movie, “A Stone Cold Christmas,” on Sunday, November 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

A twist on the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” “A Stone Cold Christmas” stars Demetria McKinney (“Saints &Sinners,” Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne”) as Mia Stone, a shrewd businesswoman and a dreadful boss, who is more concerned about money than family and friends. When Mia finds herself face-to-face with the love of her life, she is forced to deal with past decisions if she has any chance of a future. Rounding out the cast are Andra Fuller (“Black Jesus”), Fred Williamson (“Being Mary”), Brittany Perry Russell (“Sparkle”) and Lochlyn Munro (“Riverdale,” “Scream, White Chicks”). A Stone Cold Christmas will also air throughout the holiday season.

Bounce Original Movie A Stone Cold Christmas Starring Demetria McKinney To Premiere Nov. 25 was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

