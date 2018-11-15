CNS Healthcare’s 6th Annual Turkey Giveaway

CNS Healthcare, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Pontiac Mayor Deidre Waterman will give 500 free turkeys to needy families in time for Thanksgiving

November 17, 2018, is the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Annually, on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, CNS Healthcare and its partners, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and the city of Pontiac Mayor Deidre Waterman, ensure needy families in Pontiac celebrate Thanksgiving traditionally – with a turkey. For the 6th consecutive year, CNS Healthcare’s Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway will assist families, during the holiday season.

Over the last five years, more than 2,100 families have received Thanksgiving turkeys, courtesy of CNS Healthcare, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Mayor Deidre Waterman. This annual event illustrates the kind of social support services CNS Healthcare provides the communities it serves.

This year 500 complimentary turkeys will be given to residents of Pontiac on a first come, first served basis – while supplies last; Photo ID is required, turkeys will be given to adults only, one turkey per household.

WHEN: Saturday, November 17, 2018

Starting at 11:00 a.m., and until turkeys run out

WHERE: Pontiac City Hall

47450 Woodward Avenue

Pontiac, MI 48342

