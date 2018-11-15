Flower BOMB with Light Heart Designs

So you’re having an event but you want something to make your décor or the backdrop of your pictures pop, right? You could get an average step and repeat or you can take your event to the next level with a “flower backdrop” designed by LaShandra Harris of Light Heart Designs. Harris, stop by City.Life.Style to give us the 411 on making your event stand out:

City.Life.Style: What is Light Heart Designs?

LaShandra Harris: Light Heart Designs is a paper floral company offering a variety of paper flower walls and other backdrop solutions, available for rent as decor at weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, corporate and vendor events, and much more. Light Heart Designs also offers individual sales of paper flowers and paper flower sets for personal, home and office decor.

CLS: How did you decide on this business?

Harris: My husband is given all credit for pushing me to find my passion and use my creative mind and attention to detail. I have always been a person who loves arts and crafts, and loved creating pretty and unique things. After a few weeks of playing with paper and a glue gun, I began creating paper flowers of all styles and colors.

CLS: What makes your product different from others on the market?

Harris: Each of our paper flowers are hand cut and handcrafted using premium, quality cardstock paper. Our paper flowers are custom made and designed specifically to tailor to our clients needs.

CLS: What’s next for your business and where can people reach/follow you?

Harris: Light Heart Designs will continue to focus on paper flower art, creating more custom items such as paper flower centerpieces and other paper flower event decor.

Follow Light Heart Designs on Facebook @Light Heart, on Instagram @LightHeartDesigns, or email at shoplhdesigns@gmail.com

