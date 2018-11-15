Wayne County Executive hosts Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

Too many Wayne County families are still struggling and facing food insecurity issues, not just during the holidays but throughout the year, which is why Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans will once again host the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway this weekend to help feed Wayne County families. Turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first serve basis. All turkeys were purchased through donations from Wayne County staff. The event is being sponsored by Brome Modern Eatery and the Double Tree by Hilton Suites Hotel, both of which will receive a certificate of appreciation from the Wayne County Executive at the event.

DATE: Saturday, November 17, 2018

TIME: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

LOCATION: Triumph Church (East Campus), 2760 E. Grand Blvd.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: